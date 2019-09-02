Conor Shaughnessy: Mansfield Town sign Leeds United defender

Conor Shaughnessy helped Hearts finish sixth in the SPL last season

Mansfield Town have signed Leeds United centre-back Conor Shaughnessy on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Championship club and also played 11 games on loan with Scottish Premier League side Hearts last season.

"This is an important stage of my career and it feels like the right move," he told the Stags website.

"I need to play games, get experience under my belt and I think this is the perfect place for me to do that."

Former Republic of Ireland youth international Shaughnessy joined Leeds from Reading in September 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.