Connor Simpson: Accrington Stanley sign Preston North End striker on loan

Connor Simpson
Connor Simpson scored once in eight appearances for League Two club Carlisle last season

Accrington Stanley have signed teenage striker Connor Simpson on a season-long loan from neighbours Preston North End.

The 19-year-old has made only one substitute appearance for Preston and had a loan spell at Carlisle last term.

League One Stanley have lost Courtney Baker-Richardson for two months with a groin injury, while Offrande Zanzala has a hamstring problem.

"We have lost two strikers at the blink of an eye which hasn't been ideal," said manager John Coleman.

"We need cover in that area and Connor has a lot of potential."

