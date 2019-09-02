Thibaud Verlinden: Bolton sign Stoke City winger

Thibaut Verlinden made his Stoke debut in the EFL Cup against Rochdale in August 2017

Troubled League One side Bolton Wanderers have signed Belgian winger Thibaud Verlinden on loan from Championships Stoke City until January, subject to clearance.

The 20-year-old joined Stoke in 2015, but has only played 11 games and spent time on loan with Standard Liege.

The Trotters are bottom of the division with minus 11 points.

They have managed just a point from five games after a 12-point deduction before the start of the season.

Bolton were only saved from liquidation on Wednesday when Football Ventures (Whites) Limited took control of the 145-year-old Football League founder members.

Verlinden is their first signing since Keith Hill was appointed as manager at the weekend.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.