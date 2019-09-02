Jake Hastie: Rotherham United sign Rangers winger on loan

From the section

Jake Hastie's only competitive start for Rangers came against St Joseph's of Gibraltar

League One side Rotherham United have signed Rangers winger Jake Hastie on loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland Under-21 international, 20, joined Rangers from Motherwell this summer, making appearances in the Europa League and Scottish League Cup.

Hastie, 20, scored seven goals in 15 games for Motherwell last term after a loan spell with second tier club Alloa.

His form at Fir Park in 2018-19 earned him a nomination for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Rangers signing Hastie's Motherwell highlights

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.