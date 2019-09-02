Rolando Aarons: Wycombe Wanderers sign Newcastle United forward on loan

Rolando Aarons scored once during a spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season

League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed forward Rolando Aarons on loan from Newcastle United until 13 January.

The ex-England Under-20 striker, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, featuring nine times for the Championship club.

Jamaica-born Aarons has four goals in 27 Newcastle games and has had time on loan at Verona and Slovan Liberec.

"I think it's a real coup to attract someone of his calibre to Adams Park," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Aarons will help fill the gap left by strikers Fred Onyedinma and Paul Smyth, who Ainsworth says will be out injured for "a little while".

