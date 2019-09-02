Jack Aitchison: Forest Green Rovers sign Celtic striker on season-long loan

From the section

Jack Aitchison has been capped by Scotland up to Under-19 level

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed Celtic striker Jack Aitchison on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Scotland youth international is Celtic's youngest-ever player, scoring on his senior debut in 2016 aged 16 years and 71 days.

Aitchison has made just two substitute appearances for the club since, playing on loan at Dumbarton and Scottish Championship side Alloa last season.

The move will see him play south of the border for the first time.

