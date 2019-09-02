Laurens De Bock: Sunderland sign Leeds left-back on season-long loan

Laurens De Bock's contract at Elland Road runs until the summer of 2022

Sunderland have signed Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgian has made only seven appearances for Leeds since moving for an undisclosed fee from Club Bruges, for whom he played more than 100 times and featured in Europe.

De Bock, 26, spent last season on loan back in his homeland at Oostende.

"Getting some competition into our left side has been a priority for a while now," said Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

"We have had to work hard to get Laurens in because he's a player that's got a really good pedigree in terms of Champions League and Europa League experience," Ross added to the club website.

