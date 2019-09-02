Stephen McDonnell: Warrenpoint Town boss says he's 'stunned for words' after club's recent form

Cliftonville comfortably beat Warrenpoint 5-1 at Milltown on Saturday

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell has warned his players they risk getting 'steamrolled' every week unless they up their effort levels.

'Point slumped to a fourth straight Irish Premiership defeat on Saturday as Cliftonville won 5-1 at Milltown.

"There's not a lot I can say, I'm stunned for words," said McDonnell.

"If the players decide to keep putting the same effort they're putting in at the moment, it'll not come good. We'll keep getting steamrolled."

After comfortably avoiding relegation and reaching the Irish Cup semi-final last season, 'Point have lost every game they have played this term. A 60- opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Larne was followed by a 4-0 reverse at Crusaders three days later.

With further defeats to Glenavon and Cliftonville either side of being dumped out of the League Cup by H&W Welders, McDonnell has challenged his players to meet his minimum requirement and work harder than every other team.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville rout Warenpoint Town 5-1 at Milltown

"My challenge to the players now is they have to leave everything on the pitch for each other and that's just not happening," McDonnell added.

"We're a young squad and the minimum requirement for me is that we should be out-working teams every other team. That's not happening and we're feeling the full effect of it.

"We've conceded 17 goals in four games, that's drastic."

The gloom surrounding Milltown was partially lifted on Saturday with news that Lorcan Forde has returned to the club on loan from Linfield until January and the teenage striker, McDonnell says, can expect to be given game-time straight away.

McDonnell was appointed Warrenpoint Town boss in April 2018

'Nobody's hanging onto the jersey' - McDonnell

"Lorcan's been here and done it, he's back with the bit between his teeth to get some game time and, to be honest, he will because there's nobody hanging onto the jersey at the moment.

"It's very possible he'll go straight into the team.

"Regardless of results, I just want the players to leave everything on the pitch. I'm not too nervous about the season ahead because I know there's more in the group.

"We need to work harder, we're not going to get anything handed to us so we need to find some inspiration from within. That may get us a result and hopefully that will kick-start our season."

Warrenpoint's next game is at home to Carrick Rangers on 14 September with this weekend's trip to Ballymena United having been suspended due to the Sky Blues' involvement in the Scottish Challenge Cup.