Shrewsbury Town: Jason Cummings & Callum Lang join from Nottingham Forest & Wigan

Jason Cummings scored four goals for Forest, but only one in the league

Shrewsbury Town have signed Scotland striker Jason Cummings for an undisclosed fee and Wigan forward Callum Lang on a season-long loan.

Lang, 20, has played twice for the Latics this season, having also had loan spells with Morecambe and Oldham.

Cummings, 24, has joined from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a two-year contract.

Cummings has only made 17 appearances for the Reds since being signed by ex-boss Mark Warburton in June 2017.

He has spent time on loan with Rangers, Luton Town and Peterborough United, for whom he scored eight goals in 15 starts from a total of 29 appearances.

Former Hibernian forward Cummings has won two caps for his country, the most recent of which came against Hungary in March 2018.

