Asmir Begovic: Bournemouth goalkeeper in talks for Qarabag move

Begovic has slipped to fourth choice at Bournemouth

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is in talks to join Azerbaijani side Qarabag on loan until January.

The two clubs are working on a temporary deal as time runs out in the transfer window which closes on Monday.

Bosnia international Begovic has slipped to fourth choice at the Cherries behind Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc and Mark Travers.

Begovic joined Bournemouth from Chelsea for £10m in 2017 and has played 62 games, including 24 last term.

Qarabag qualified for this season's Europa League and are in Group A alongside Sevilla, APOEL and Dudelange.