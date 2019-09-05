England: Who would you pick for the Euro 2020 qualifiers?
England resume their Euro 2020 qualification campaign this week with two Wembley fixtures, against Bulgaria on Saturday and Kosovo on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate has included the uncapped Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea) and James Maddison (Leicester City) in his squad.
But which of that trio, if any, get in your team?
Pick your England XI below and share it with your friends.
