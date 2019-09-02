Arvin Appiah: Nottingham Forest winger joins Almeria for £8m

Arvin Appiah has won international honours for England from Under-16 through to Under-19 level

Teenage Nottingham Forest winger Arvin Appiah has joined Spanish second-tier side Almeria for £8m.

The 18-year-old only signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club in January, but has agreed a five-year contract with his new team.

England youth international Appiah had been heavily linked with a move abroad, as well as Manchester United.

Appiah made a goalscoring debut against Burton in the Carabao Cup last season but played just eight games for Forest.

