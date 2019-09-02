Best Fifa Football Awards 2019: Lucy Bronze and Virgil van Dijk among finalists

Bronze and Van Dijk won the Uefa Women's and Men's Player of the Year awards

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been named as a finalist in the Best Fifa Football Awards along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as has England and Lyon defender Lucy Bronze.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino are the final three for the men's coach award.

Lionesses boss Phil Neville is in the running for the women's coach award.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony in Milan on 23 September.

Another award for Van Dijk?

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk has already claimed the Uefa Men's Player of the Year award, becoming the first defender to do so.

He could add the Fifa Men's award after helping his side win the Champions League in June. The Dutchman was voted PFA Player of the Year as the Reds finished second in the Premier League.

Last season, he played every Premier League game as Liverpool conceded only 22 goals - the lowest number in any of Europe's top six leagues.

Van Dijk is up against Ronaldo, who scored 28 goals last season and helped Juventus win Serie A and the Nations League with Portugal, as well as Barcelona's Messi.

The Argentine forward netted 51 times in all competitions to win the Golden Boot in both the Champions League and La Liga, and claimed the Spanish top-flight title.

Bronze up against USA duo

Media playback is not supported on this device Bronze smashes home from edge of the box to put England 3-0 ahead

Lyon right-back Bronze was named Uefa Player of the Year in the women's category.

She picked up the Silver Ball at the World Cup in France for the second-best player at the tournament and helped Lyon win the league and Champions League double.

Bronze is up against Megan Rapinoe, who led the USA to a record fourth World Cup in July. She won the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball and scored the opener in the final before being named the Fifa player of the match in Lyon.

America team-mate Alex Morgan also scored six goals and provided three assists in France to take home the Silver Boot.

Premier League boss guaranteed for award

Guardiola led Manchester City to the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, becoming the first manager to lead a team to an English domestic treble of trophies.

He finished ahead of Klopp's Liverpool side by a single point, but the Anfield club collected their sixth European Cup by triumphing in Madrid in June.

Pochettino, manager of beaten Champions League finalists Tottenham, is the third name in the men's coach category.

Meanwhile, Neville, who led England's women to a World Cup semi-final, is up against the USA's World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman, boss of European champions and World Cup finalists the Netherlands.

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup: USA 2-0 Netherlands highlights

Best Fifa awards in full

Men's player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)

Women's player:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)

Men's coach:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

Women's coach:

Jill Ellis (USA), Phil Neville (England), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

Women's goalkeeper:

Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile), Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Sweden), Sari van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid/Netherlands)

Men's goalkeeper:

Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil), Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

Puskas award (for best goal):

Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis), Juan Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club), Daniel Zsori (Debrecen v Ferencvaros)