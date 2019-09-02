Oussama Zamouri: Oxford United sign winger on deal until January

Oussama Zamouri was born in Morocco

Oxford United have signed winger Oussama Zamouri until January following a trial spell with the League One club.

The 23-year-old was born in Morocco but has playing in the Netherlands.

Zamouri scored nine times in 30 games for FC Dordrecht in the Dutch second tier last season.

He told the Oxford website: "I am a big fan of English football and when I heard of Oxford's interest I came over, took a look and was really impressed. I think I am quite a technical player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.