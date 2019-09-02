Bernard Sun: Birmingham City sign free agent attacking midfielder

Pep Clotet has guided Birmingham to three wins from six Championship games so far this season

Birmingham City have signed free agent Bernard Sun on a two-year contract,

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder left Spanish side Estudiantes de Murcia in the summer and has been training with Blues during pre-season.

A former China Under-18 international, Sun was born in Beijing, but moved to Germany when he was seven and has a German passport.

He came through the youth ranks at Kaiserlautern before joining Eisbachtal and then moving to Spain.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.