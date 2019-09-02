Matteo Darmian: Manchester United defender joins Parma on four-year deal

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old was signed by former Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal from Italian side Torino for a reported fee of £12.7m in July 2015.

The Italy international went on to make 92 appearances for the club, helping them to the FA Cup in his first season.

However, he made only seven appearances for United last season and has not featured at all this term.

More to follow.

