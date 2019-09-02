Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance praises commitment after first win of season

Tony Vance's side will not play a home game until October as work on the athletics track at Footes Lane takes place

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has praised his side's commitment after their 2-1 win away at Phoenix Sports.

The win was their first of a season they begin with seven away games because of work at Footes Lane.

Ross Allen's early opener was cancelled out by Jeff Duah-Kessie's goal on the hour after the home striker had seen his penalty saved just before.

Seb Skillen put the Green Lions back in front on 72 minute before Allen missed a late penalty of his own.

"We've got five points, and we'd want more, but ultimately we've lost one game which is pretty incredible really on four away games in a row," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's fantastic and incredible commitment by the lads.

"You talk about the travelling, and that's tough, but they also train twice a week, they've also got jobs, they've also got families, so to do it seven times in a row is a tough ask and a challenge, but they've faced up to it so far."

