Bobby Duncan: Liverpool agree deal to sell forward to Fiorentina
Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan is close to joining Italian side Fiorentina on a permanent transfer.
Fiorentina had a loan move rejected but have now agreed a fee of 2m euros (£1.8m) with a 20% sell-on clause.
Duncan, 18, joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals in all competitions for the club's under-18 side last season.
Last week, the Reds rejected accusations made by the Duncan's agent of "mentally bullying" the teenager.
