Bobby Duncan: Liverpool agree deal to sell forward to Fiorentina

Bobby Duncan was part of Liverpool's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA and also scored in the 6-0 friendly defeat of Tranmere in July

Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan is close to joining Italian side Fiorentina on a permanent transfer.

Fiorentina had a loan move rejected but have now agreed a fee of 2m euros (£1.8m) with a 20% sell-on clause.

Duncan, 18, joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals in all competitions for the club's under-18 side last season.

Last week, the Reds rejected accusations made by the Duncan's agent of "mentally bullying" the teenager.

More to follow.