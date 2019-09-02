Bobby Duncan: Liverpool agree deal to sell forward to Fiorentina

Bobby Duncan
Bobby Duncan was part of Liverpool's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA and also scored in the 6-0 friendly defeat of Tranmere in July

Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan is close to joining Italian side Fiorentina on a permanent transfer.

Fiorentina had a loan move rejected but have now agreed a fee of 2m euros (£1.8m) with a 20% sell-on clause.

Duncan, 18, joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals in all competitions for the club's under-18 side last season.

Last week, the Reds rejected accusations made by the Duncan's agent of "mentally bullying" the teenager.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you