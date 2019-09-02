Women's European Championship Qualifying
Wales19:05N Ireland Wom
Venue: Rodney Parade

Wales v Northern Ireland (Tue)

Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-6 Wales

Wales hope to continue their winning start to Euro 2021 qualifying Group C against Northern Ireland at Rodney Parade.

The sides made contrasting starts to their campaign as they were on different sides of a 6-0 scoreline.

Caroline Hansen scored a fine hat-trick as group favourites Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 6-0 at Seaview.

Wales warmed up for their first home qualifier by comfortably beating Faroe Islands by the same score.

TEAM NEWS

Wales hope to have record scorer Helen Ward available after she failed to start in the Faroe Islands because of a calf injury.

However, they are still without key midfielders Jess Fishlock and Rachel Rowe.

Seattle Reign and Lyon midfielder Fishlock, Wales' most capped player, has undergone knee surgery and will miss Wales' first four qualifiers, while Rowe has returned to fitness from knee surgery but is not yet considered match fit. She is continuing her rehabilitation with Reading.

Ashley Hutton and Jacqueline Burns both made mistakes leading to goals in Northern Ireland's defeat, so former Derry City boss Kenny Shiels, who succeeded Alfie Wylie in May, will have to consider whether to name an unchanged line-up.

Wales picked up no further injuries in the visit to the Faroes.

WALES

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says Northern Ireland will represent a far sterner challenge than their opening result suggests.

"We are good... our recovery has gone really well and our preparations for this game are on point," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I am sure Northern Ireland will be a more challenging game, they didn't have the result that they wanted in their first game, but I am sure they will look at us differently to how they viewed Norway.

"We expect a tough game. They have changed what they do with the new manager being involved.

"They will come here and compete and we are prepared for that.

" I am sure it will be very competitive but I hope we can come away with the three points.

"We know the Northern Ireland players better than the Faroes, but our preparation is always to same, we need to ensure we compete well.

"For us it is nice to play at home and having a home ground in Newport that we love."

Wales & Liverpool defender Rhiannon Roberts says Newport feels like home for her side

NORTHERN IRELAND

Shiels has warned that his side still have a lot of progress to make after the thumping by Norway.

"There was a lot of learning tonight," Shiels said.

"I'm really proud of our effort - we gave them four goals that they didn't have to work for, but I'm delighted at the commitment.

"We have to work to get the girls more athletic - we haven't got enough athletic players to compete against a side like Norway.

"It's the start of our journey - I'm pleased with our commitment levels, but now we need to work on the fitness and technical aspects."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 3-1 Northern Ireland (Friday, 7 April 2017)

