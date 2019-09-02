Billie Simpson: Cliftonville Ladies defender's goal doesn't make final shortlist for Puskas Award

Media playback is not supported on this device Billie Simpson struck a wonder goal for Cliftonville Ladies against Sion Swifts in the Northern Ireland Women's Premiership

Cliftonville Ladies defender Billie Simpson has missed out on the final shortlist for the Puskas Award.

Simpson's volley from her own half against Sion Swifts in last season's NI Women's Premiership was among the contenders announced by FIFA in August.

A public vote was then held, with goals from Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero and Daniel Zsori making the final shortlist.

Fifa legends will decide the winner, to be announced on 23 September.

Messi's goal was a dinked finished for Barcelona against Real Betis, Quintero's was a long-range free-kick for River Plate against Racing Club and Zsori's was an overhead-kick for Debrecen against Ferencvaros.

Republic of Ireland women's international Stephanie Roche was nominated for the Puskas Award in 2014 while Glentoran's Matty Burrows made the shortlist for the 2011 honour after a jumping backheel volley in a game against Portadown in October 2010.

Speaking after the initial shortlist was released on 19 August, Manchester United manager Casey Stoney said Simpson's volley from her own half "has to win" the award.