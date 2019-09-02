Guillaume Keke: Former Ards forward Guillaume Keke joins Carrick Rangers

Keke scored 16 goals in 71 games for Ards

Guillaume Keke has returned to the Irish Premiership by signing for Carrick Rangers.

The 28-year-old Frenchman will reunite with Rangers manager Niall Currie, who he played for during two seasons at Ards before leaving in May 2018.

Keke first moved to the Irish League in 2015 when he joined Cliftonville, before moving on loan to Larne.

"We have been in discussions with Keke for a few weeks," Currie told the Carrick Rangers website.

"We have been trying very hard to add to our last third of the pitch so we are delighted that he is returning to Northern Ireland and will be a Carrick Rangers player.

"He is ready to go having been playing in France, and I of course worked with him at Ards where he had a fantastic spell.

"He is in his prime now and I know that he will have a fantastic impact on our squad and add that competition which we desperately need."

Having won promotion back to the Irish Premiership through the play-offs, Carrick are currently 10th in the table.

Meanwhile, striker Tommy Stewart has been released from Larne by mutual consent.