Fernando Llorente: Napoli sign ex-Tottenham striker on free transfer

Fernando Llorente helped Tottenham Hotspur to last season's Champions League final

Napoli have signed Spain striker Fernando Llorente, who left Tottenham at the end of last season.

Llorente, 34, joined Spurs in 2017 and scored the vital away goal in their Champions League quarter-final win at Manchester City in last season.

Before that, he spent a year at Swansea City, helping them avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2016-17.

Llorente previously played in Italy with Juventus between 2013 and 2015, winning two Serie A titles.

Capped 24 times by Spain, the forward spent nine season at Athletic Bilbao before his spell at Juve, and then a year back in his homeland with Sevilla.

Llorente, who won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, almost joined Chelsea - then managed by Antonio Conte, his former boss at Juventus - prior to signing for Spurs.

