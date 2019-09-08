Scotland v Belgium: All you need to know ahead of the Group I tie

Scotland lost 3-0 to group leaders Belgium in Brussels in June

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

With three defeats from five matches, Scotland's chances of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 appear remote.

The task does not get any easier as Belgium, top of the Fifa rankings, visit Hampden on Monday.

Belgium, third at the 2018 World Cup, top Group I with five wins from five, while Scotland lost more ground in Friday's 2-1 reverse to Russia on Friday.

Scotland were beaten 3-0 in Brussels in June and were on the wrong end of a 4-0 defeat to the Red Devils in a home friendly this time last year.

Team news

Scotland forward Steven Naismith was not included in Friday's match-day squad due to an ongoing hamstring issue, while midfielder Ryan Jack picked up knee knock in training last week.

Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean are pushing for starts after coming off the bench in the second half against Russia.

Belgium are missing captain Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan through injury, while Axel Witsel is also out, along with defenders Vincent Kompany and Dedryck Boyata.

Forwards Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens could be restored to the starting line-up following Friday's 4-0 win in San Marino.

What the managers said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "You have to be defensively organised but you also have to have a threat. There's no point thinking we can camp down for 97 minutes."

Belgium coach Robert Martinez: "I thought the first 15 minutes against Russia is the best I've seen Scotland for many years. From their intensity, the intent, the quality in the wide areas to be able to get a really good formation and get players in good positions."

'Scotland must do the basics properly'

Kris Commons, former Scotland forward

"I want to see a reaction, a different mindset. Ultimately, do the basics properly and show more desire to impose their style on the game. Too many players let the game get away from them against Russia.

"They need to get points off the best team in the world. Belgium have an array of riches to choose from. Scotland are expected to lose by two or three but if they can nick a draw, or even lose with a decent display, it could work wonders for confidence going forward to the play offs."

Match stats