Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Cagliari v Inter Milan
-
Line-ups
Cagliari
- 90Olsen
- 19Pisacane
- 23Ceppitelli
- 15Klavan
- 18Nández
- 6Rog
- 4NainggolanBooked at 60mins
- 21Ionita
- 33Pellegrini
- 9CerriSubstituted forSimeoneat 45'minutes
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 2Pinna
- 3Mattiello
- 8Cigarini
- 14Birsa
- 17Oliva
- 20Aresti
- 22Lykogiannis
- 26Ragatzu
- 29Castro
- 56Romagna
- 99Simeone
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Ranocchia
- 37Skriniar
- 87Candreva
- 8Vecino
- 77BrozovicBooked at 21mins
- 12Sensi
- 18AsamoahBooked at 45mins
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 5Gagliardini
- 11Sánchez
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 46Berni
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card.
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury João Pedro (Cagliari).
Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Goal!
Goal! Cagliari 1, Inter Milan 1. João Pedro (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a cross.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cagliari 0, Inter Milan 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Giovanni Simeone replaces Alberto Cerri.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cagliari 0, Inter Milan 1.
Hand ball by Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari).
Booking
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).
Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by João Pedro.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Pedro.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luca Pellegrini with a cross.
Offside, Cagliari. Robin Olsen tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR Decision: Goal Cagliari 0-1 Inter Milan (Lautaro Martínez).
Delay in match (Inter Milan). VAR checking.
Goal!
Goal! Cagliari 0, Inter Milan 1. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabio Pisacane.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari).