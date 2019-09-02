Norway v England: Lionesses forward Jodie Taylor says team's football 'best it's ever been'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Belgium 3-3 England

Friendly: Norway v England Date: Tuesday, 3 September Venue: Brann Stadion, Bergen Kick off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. The website will also carry live text commentary.

England forward Jodie Taylor believes the Lionesses are playing their "best ever" football - but can improve.

Last week, the World Cup semi-finalists drew 3-3 with Belgium in their first game since this summer's tournament.

It led coach Phil Neville to say his team, who face Norway in another friendly on Tuesday, might need to "suffer some pain" in future games so they could improve.

"It's going to be an interesting few months," Taylor said.

"But as players we all want to improve, and we all buy into the fact that is something we all need to be better at - but it's exciting times," she told BBC Sport.

On the Belgium game the 33-year-old added: "It was one of the games we learnt a lot from. Over the next few months it will be really telling in terms of what we've learnt from the day. It was the first game back from the World Cup and a good learning match. Hopefully we will get better as we move on.

"Coming away from the World Cup and not achieving what we set out to achieve, we've all reflected and identified areas we need to improve on to help us win major tournaments."

However, she already believes the Lionesses are in a strong starting position thanks to the work done already under Neville since his appointment in January 2018.

"You look over the last few years and the style and brand of football we're playing now is the best it's ever been," she said.

Citing England's narrow 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by eventual winners USA in France, she continued: "We went toe-to-toe with America in the World Cup. The fact we are able to identify areas that we will probably make huge strides in over the next six to 12 months is quite exciting.

"Norway will be really tough but we'll look to get things right we didn't against Belgium. We are at that level now where we are striving to be better in every area, both on and off the ball we need to be better."