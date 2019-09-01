Everton beat Wolves in frantic clash

Richarlison scored twice as Everton beat Wolves 3-2 in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian put Everton in front in the fifth minute from 16 yards, before Romain Saiss levelled for Wolves.

Alex Iwobi then scored his first Premier League goal for Everton from Gylfi Sigurdsson's pinpoint cross.

Wolves thought they had earned a point when Raul Jimenez levelled in the 78th minute, but Richarlison pounced two minutes later to head home the winner.