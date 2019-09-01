Sergio Rico: Paris St-Germain sign goalkeeper on season-long loan from Sevilla

Sergio Rico
Sergio Rico made 32 appearances for Fulham while on loan from Sevilla last season

Paris St-Germain have signed Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan with an option to buy from La Liga side Sevilla.

Rico, 26, spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Fulham and made 29 Premier League appearances as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship.

He made more than 160 appearances during a four-year spell at Sevilla.

French champions PSG are currently top of Ligue 1 with three wins and one defeat from their opening four games.

"I am very happy to have signed with Paris St-Germain. Everyone in Europe knows how big the club has grown in recent years," said Rico.

"It is an honour to be a member of this playing squad, that includes so many of my compatriots. I will give my maximum every day to help my new club achieve as much success as possible, in France and in Europe. This is a magnificent next chapter for my career that begins on the day of my 26th birthday."

French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has made three appearances in goal - and Poland's Marcin Bulka one - for Thomas Tuchel's side this season following the departure of former Italy number one Gianluigi Buffon in July after one season at the club.

