Christopher Wreh: Former Arsenal star named as Liberia assistant coach

Former Arsenal star Christopher Wreh, now part of the Liberia coaching set-up

New Liberia coach Peter Butler has named former Arsenal striker Christopher Wreh as the team's assistant coach.

Butler, during his official presentation ceremony in August, had stressed the need to work with local coaches.

Wreh, a former Liberia international, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1998, is back in Liberian football following a six-month suspension by the national FA last October.

44-year-old Wreh was punished after insulting match officials when he was sent off during a league match involving Nimba United, the local top-flight side he coached. His ban was rescinded in December.

Butler was impressed with Wreh, who took Liberia to the final of the 2018 West African Football Union (Wafu) under-20 tournament, losing 2-1 to Gambia in Monrovia in May.

Last month, Wreh was appointed to take Liberia to the Wafu Nations Cup, which starts on 28 September.

Butler also picked former Liberia internationals Sunday Seah as goalkeeping coach, George Gebro as trainer and Sebastian Collins as another member of the backroom team - all of whom worked with former Liberia coach Thomas Kojo.

Butler's first game in charge is a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone in Monrovia on 4 September.