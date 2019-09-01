Match ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2.
Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale sent off after scoring twice
Gareth Bale was sent off in stoppage time after scoring two goals to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Villarreal in La Liga.
Bale, who seemed set to leave Madrid this summer, was shown a second yellow card for a high boot after ending his 169-day league scoring drought.
Villarreal had taken an early lead through Gerard Moreno but Bale equalised on the stroke of half-time.
Moi Gomez put the hosts back in front but Bale struck again late on.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 2Gaspar
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 16QuintilláBooked at 52mins
- 11ChukwuezeSubstituted forOntiverosat 55'minutes
- 10Iborra
- 8CazorlaSubstituted forBaccaat 73'minutes
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 7Moreno
- 17Toko EkambiSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 19Zambo Anguissa
- 20Peña
- 24Ontiveros
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23MendyBooked at 77mins
- 17VázquezSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 74'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 82'minutes
- 11BaleBooked at 90mins
- 18JovicSubstituted forModricat 68'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Militão
- 10Modric
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 19Odriozola
- 28Vinícius Júnior
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 20,128
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Booking
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Moi Gómez (Villarreal).
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Moi Gómez (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 1. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Gaspar with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca replaces Santi Cazorla.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Javier Ontiveros.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Luka Jovic.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.
Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.