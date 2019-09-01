Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale sent off after scoring twice

From the section

Gareth Bale was sent off in stoppage time after scoring two goals to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Villarreal in La Liga.

Bale, who seemed set to leave Madrid this summer, was shown a second yellow card for a high boot after ending his 169-day league scoring drought.

Villarreal had taken an early lead through Gerard Moreno but Bale equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Moi Gomez put the hosts back in front but Bale struck again late on.

More to follow.