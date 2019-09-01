Match ends, Lazio 1, Roma 1.
Serie A: Lazio and Roma share points in Rome derby
Luiz Alberto scored a second-half equaliser as Lazio secured a point in a pulsating Rome derby with Roma.
Roma took the lead when Aleksandar Kolarov struck from the penalty spot after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handled inside his own area.
Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa both hit the post minutes later as Lazio searched for the leveller, while Nicolo Zaniolo remained a threat for Roma.
The equaliser eventually came when Alberto smashed in Immobile's cutback.
Lazio dominated possession but Roma proved their credentials when the impressive Zaniolo hit the post in the fourth minute.
Both sides showed attacking intent in a fierce contest which produced 34 shots, including six attempts which found the woodwork.
The hosts thought they had claimed all three points in stoppage time when Manuel Lazzari found the back of the net from close range, only for it to be disallowed for an earlier offside.
The result sees Lazio climb into second in Serie A, while Roma move up to 11th.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 40'minutes
- 33AcerbiBooked at 76mins
- 26RaduBooked at 63mins
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forParoloat 71'minutes
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 19LulicSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 78'minutes
- 17ImmobileBooked at 55mins
- 11Correa
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Berisha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 20Caicedo
- 22Rodríguez Menéndez
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 32Cataldi
- 34Adekanye
- 77Marusic
- 93Vavro
Roma
- 13López
- 24FlorenziBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDiawaraat 89'minutes
- 23Mancini
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forPastoreat 67'minutes
- 22ZanioloBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSantonat 79'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 99Kluivert
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Smalling
- 14Schick
- 15Cetin
- 18Santon
- 21Veretout
- 27Pastore
- 42Diawara
- 48Antonucci
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Roma 1.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Amadou Diawara replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Marco Parolo (Lazio) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.
Foul by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Davide Santon (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jony (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Davide Santon replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jony replaces Senad Lulic.
Booking
Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Dangerous play by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).
Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Booking
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Radu (Lazio) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross.
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.