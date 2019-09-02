Who made the Sportscene team of the week?

From the section

Joe Lewis (Aberdeen): Kept a clean sheet against Ross County and is the best goalkeeper in Scottish football (Thommo's opinion).

Hatem Elhamed (Celtic): Strong Old Firm debut from the Israeli, who moved from right-back to centre-back when Nir Bitton went off and did not put a foot wrong.

Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock): The on-loan Juventus centre-back had a fantastic debut in his side's win away to St Johnstone.

Christopher Jullien (Celtic): A colossus in the derby win over Rangers. Looked like a £7m player.

Greg Leigh (Aberdeen): Scored and was a threat to County with his runs on the left flank.

Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen): His best performance since joining the club. Was a constant threat.

Scott Brown (Celtic): Midfielder was composed and disciplined looked like he was enjoying the Old Firm game.

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock): Controlled the middle of the park for Angelo Alessio's side.

Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell): Caused mayhem for the Hibernian defence and also scored in a 3-0 win.

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic): Took his Old Firm opener in his usual calm and composed manner.

George Oakley (Hamilton Academical): Scored a double at Tynecastle in the draw with Hearts and was a handful throughout.