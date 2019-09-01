Football gossip: Neymar, Falcao, Mkhitaryan, Skrtel, Rebic, Areola, Rakitic

Barcelona have ended their attempts to sign Brazil forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and will instead return for the 27-year-old next summer instead. (ESPN)

Talks broke down between the clubs after PSG refused to lower their demands despite Neymar's offer to pay £17.7m towards a deal. (Sky Sports)

Colombia forward Radamel Falcao was greeted by 25,000 fans on his arrival in Istanbul on Sunday ahead of a proposed move to Galatasaray from Monaco. (Mirror)

Roma are hopeful of signing Arsenal's 30-year-old Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Sky Italy - in Italian)

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has terminated his contract with Serie A side Atalanta just weeks after signing for the club. (Mail)

Mixed fortunes for Gareth Bale Gareth Bale sent off after scoring twice for Real Madrid

Frankfurt's 25-year-old Croatia striker Ante Rebic is set to join AC Milan, with 23-year-old Portugal forward Andre Silva heading in the opposite direction. (Goal)

Paris St-Germain's French goalkeeper Alphonso Areola, 26, will complete a deadline day switch to Real Madrid that sees Costa Rica stopper Keylor Navas, 32, head the other way. (Mirror)

PSG are interested in signing Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 26, on loan from Inter Milan. (RMC Sport - in French)

Bayern Munich's Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 30, is close to joining Italian champions Juventus. (Bild, in German)

Juventus have not given up on signing Barcelona's 31-year-old Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic - and could offer Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, in exchange to secure a deal. (Sport - in Spanish)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti says he would be open to signing Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, from LA Galaxy. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are poised to sign Liverpool's 18-year-old goalkeeper Bobby Duncan should the Premier League side decide to end his contract. (Mirror)