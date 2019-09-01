September's African football news in brief

Mali's Adama Traore played in all of his country's matches at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

African football stories in short for September including some of the transfers as new seasons begin around the world.

Sunday 1 September:

Former French champions Monaco have sent Mali international Adama Traore on loan to rivals Metz for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old has already featured twice in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season.

This is Traore's third loan spell since joining Monaco from Lille four years ago.

Traore, who has won 12 caps with Mali, featured in all the Eagles' four games at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, scoring a goal in their 4-1 victory over debutants Mauritania in their opening match.