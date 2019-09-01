Match ends, Sporting CP 2, Rio Ave 3.
Sporting Lisbon v Rio Ave
-
Line-ups
Sporting
- 1Ribeiro
- 50Correia
- 4CoatesBooked at 89mins
- 22Mathieu
- 9AcuñaSubstituted forPlataat 90+2'minutes
- 37Valle da Silva
- 98Doumbia
- 11Dias Belloli
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10ViettoSubstituted forBorjaat 79'minutes
- 29Luciano Silva
Substitutes
- 5da Silva
- 7Soares Camacho
- 14Novo Neto
- 20Plata
- 23Diaby
- 26Borja
- 81Arantes Maximiano
Rio Ave
- 1Kieszek
- 4Macedo Monte
- 6Borevkovic
- 15de Jesus Santos
- 2Reis de LimaBooked at 57mins
- 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forCardoso Manéat 68'minutes
- 5Carvalho SouzaBooked at 18mins
- 8Vaz Alves MonteiroSubstituted forJamborat 76'minutes
- 10Silva Lopes
- 99Taremi
- 9Pereira Castro MoreiraSubstituted forJeronimoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Jeronimo
- 21Cardoso Mané
- 23Jambor
- 24Gaspar Amaral
- 33da Silva Junior
- 70de Souza
- 88Fagundes dos Anjos
- Referee:
- João Pinheiro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting CP 2, Rio Ave 3.
Foul by Nikola Jambor (Rio Ave).
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP).
Offside, Sporting CP. Thierry Correia tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.
Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Gonzalo Plata replaces Marcos Acuña.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting CP 2, Rio Ave 3. Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) for a bad foul.
Penalty Rio Ave. Mehdi Taremi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) after a foul in the penalty area.
Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting CP 2, Rio Ave 2. Ronan (Rio Ave) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Rio Ave. Mehdi Taremi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) after a foul in the penalty area.
Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thierry Correia (Sporting CP).
Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Nikola Jambor (Rio Ave).
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Aderllan Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Cristian Borja replaces Luciano Vietto.
Substitution
Substitution, Rio Ave. Ronan replaces Bruno Moreira.
Substitution
Substitution, Rio Ave. Nikola Jambor replaces Tarantini.
Matheus Reis (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raphinha (Sporting CP).
Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Rio Ave. Diego Lopes tries a through ball, but Mehdi Taremi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rio Ave. Carlos Mané replaces Nuno Santos.
Bruno Moreira (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP).
Foul by Diego Lopes (Rio Ave).
Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.