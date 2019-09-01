Gboly Ariyibi: Nottingham Forest sell winger to Greek side Panaitolikos

Gboly Ariyibi spent the second half of last season on loan with former Leeds team-mate Ross McCormack at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell

Nottingham Forest have sold Gboly Ariyibi to Greek Super League side Panaitolikos for an undisclosed fee.

The United States Under-23 winger has been with Forest since 2017, after three seasons with Chesterfield, having first come to English football with Leeds United in 2013.

Ariybi did not make a first team appearance in his two and a bit seasons on Forest's books.

He was loaned out to MK Dons and and Northampton in 2017-18.

And he spent the second half of last season in Scotland with Motherwell, scoring twice in 17 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.