Rajiv van La Parra: Huddersfield Town sell Dutch winger to Red Star Belgrade

Rajiv Van La Parra scored seven times in 101 appearances for Huddersfield following his arrival from Wolves, initially on loan, in March 2016

Huddersfield Town have sold former Wolves winger Rajiv van La Parra to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

The 28-year Dutchman has moved for an undisclosed fee to quickly conclude a deal which escalated with a bid for him during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Luton.

"We received the offer for Rajiv during the Luton game," said Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson.

"Both him and his representatives made it very clear that he didn't want to be a Huddersfield Town player anymore."

Van La Parra was substituted after 63 minutes as Huddersfield lost for the fifth time in six league games this season, to leave the relegated former Premier League club joint bottom of the Championship with just one point, along with Stoke City.

"The club always has to come first," said Hodgkinson. "It's important that the players in our squad are fully committed to the cause.

"I want players who want to play for this football club and its fantastic supporters. They deserve that.

"The offer meets our valuation and the player gets the move he was pushing for."

Van La Parra scored seven times in 101 appearances for Huddersfield following his arrival from Wolves, initially on loan, in March 2016.

Red Star, who won the European Cup in 1991, play in the Serbian SuperLiga, which have they won four times in the last six seasons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.