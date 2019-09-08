The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women1Tottenham Women0

Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 3Blundell
  • 11Reiten
  • 24Spence
  • 5Ingle
  • 10Ji
  • 9England
  • 17Engman

Substitutes

  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 6Asante
  • 20Andersson
  • 21Cooper
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 28Telford
  • 31Fleming

Tottenham Women

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 15Worm
  • 25Godfrey
  • 3Percival
  • 7Davison
  • 27Furness
  • 10Haines
  • 11Schillaci
  • 19Quinn
  • 16Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Morgan
  • 2Leon
  • 5Mclean
  • 6Filbey
  • 8Peplow
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Furness (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women11001013
2Man City Women11001013
3Brighton Women10100001
4Bristol City Women10100001
5Arsenal Women00000000
6B'ham City Women00000000
7Everton Ladies00000000
8Liverpool Women00000000
9Reading Women00000000
10West Ham Women00000000
11Man Utd Women100101-10
12Tottenham Women100101-10
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Find a club, activity or sport near you