Christoph Zimmermann: Norwich City defender taken to hospital after West Ham loss

Christophe Zimmermann was forced off just 36 minutes into Norwich City's defeat by West Ham United

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says they are waiting on the results of a scan on defender Christoph Zimmermann after he was taken to hospital following their Premier League defeat by West Ham.

Zimmermann came off in the first half after a tackle by Sebastien Haller.

The 26-year-old could be the latest Canaries defender to be sidelined along with Grant Hanley and Timm Klose.

"Judging by our luck he will be out for the whole season, but we have to wait for the scans first," Farke said.

"At this level small details cost. This is a game where VAR didn't work. There was a nasty tackle against my centre-back [Zimmermann] and it wasn't even given as a free-kick.

"Then a few minutes later my centre-back wasn't able to spring back and block the cross [for West Ham's first goal]. My centre-back is now in hospital. My feeling was this made the difference."

Zimmermann had come in for Hanley in the defeat by West Ham after the Scot missed the trip to the London Stadium with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, Klose looks set to be on the sidelines for up to 12 months after suffering a knee injury in Norwich's shock midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Crawley.

"I'm not claiming for red cards, it is up to the VAR to judge it. The only thing I say is that my centre-back is in hospital and the other player is on the shoulders of the West Ham goalscorer," Farke added.

"I'm a friend of VAR but on this day it didn't work."