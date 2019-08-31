German Bundesliga
Schalke3Hertha Berlin0

Jonjoe Kenny scores as David Wagner's Schalke beat Hertha Berlin

Schalke
Schalke are on four points after three Bundesliga matches

England Under-21 defender Jonjoe Kenny scored his first goal as Schalke beat Hertha Berlin for a first Bundesliga win under manager David Wagner.

Everton loanee Kenny blasted home a sweet first-time strike from the corner of the box to make it 3-0 late on.

He was their first league goalscorer this season, with Hertha's Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik both scoring own goals to put the hosts in control.

Former Huddersfield boss Wagner took over at Schalke over the summer.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Mainz 6-1, with six different players on target for the hosts.

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 20Kenny
  • 17Stambouli
  • 26Sané
  • 24Oczipka
  • 2McKennie
  • 6MascarellBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSchöpfat 88'minutes
  • 18CaligiuriSubstituted forKutucuat 81'minutes
  • 25Harit
  • 9RamanSubstituted forSerdarat 64'minutes
  • 19Burgstaller

Substitutes

  • 4Kabak
  • 7Uth
  • 8Serdar
  • 15Kutucu
  • 22Skrzybski
  • 23Schubert
  • 28Schöpf
  • 37Mercan

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 13Klünter
  • 5Stark
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 6Darida
  • 15Grujic
  • 28LukebakioSubstituted forLeckieat 76'minutes
  • 10Duda
  • 17MittelstädtSubstituted forDilrosunat 61'minutes
  • 19IbisevicBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSelkeat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 7Löwen
  • 8Kalou
  • 11Leckie
  • 16Dilrosun
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 27Selke
  • 33Redan
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
58,875

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, FC Schalke 04 3, Hertha Berlin 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 3, Hertha Berlin 0.

Attempt saved. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amine Harit.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Alessandro Schöpf replaces Omar Mascarell.

Attempt missed. Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).

Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 3, Hertha Berlin 0. Jonjoe Kenny (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka.

Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).

Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Daniel Caligiuri.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.

Attempt missed. Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Dodi Lukébakio.

Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Darida with a through ball.

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Javairô Dilrosun tries a through ball, but Marvin Plattenhardt is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.

Hand ball by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Suat Serdar replaces Benito Raman.

Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Benito Raman.

Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Vedad Ibisevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Javairô Dilrosun replaces Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Benito Raman tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Ondrej Duda tries a through ball, but Vedad Ibisevic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benito Raman.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig33009279
2Bayern Munich321011387
3Wolfsburg32106247
4B Leverkusen32106337
5B Dortmund32019546
6Freiburg32017346
7B Mgladbach31114404
8Hoffenheim31113304
8Schalke31113304
10Union Berlin311146-24
11Düsseldorf21014403
12Frankfurt21012203
13Köln310246-23
14Paderborn301247-31
15Augsburg201126-41
16Hertha Berlin301228-61
17Werder Bremen200236-30
18Mainz3003212-100
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you