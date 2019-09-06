Kevin Bond: Southend boss resigns after winless League One start

Kevin Bond won three of his 15 games in charge of Southend in all competitions

Southend United manager Kevin Bond has resigned after a run of six defeats at the start of the League One season.

The 62-year-old had been in charge since April and he saved the Shrimpers from relegation last season after taking eight points from six games.

Bond met on Friday with Southend chairman Ron Martin, who accepted his decision to leave.

"Unfortunately the euphoria at the end of last season hasn't translated to the pitch so far this season," Martin said.

"However, I remain confident that the players we have at Southend United, including the strong signings made by Kevin Bond, will enable a successful season under the guidance of a new manager."

The Essex side are 22nd in the table with a -13 goal difference - ahead only of Bolton, who started the campaign with a 12-point deduction.

Bond previously worked as assistant to Harry Redknapp at Tottenham Hotspur, QPR and Birmingham City.

His final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat by League Two side Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy, after which none of the Southend management team spoke to the media.

Initially appointed until the end of last season, Bond signed a two-year contract with the Shrimpers in May.

"His accomplishments in keeping the club in League One last season needs to be acknowledged and will long be remembered by the club's supporters," added Martin.

'Whoever comes in has a huge job' - Analysis

Glenn Speller, BBC Essex sports editor

This was surely the only avenue open to Kevin Bond and Southend United.

Having kept the club up by the skin of their teeth last season, he's been unable to turn around a losing culture at Roots Hall.

Trying to play a possession-based game with a team either incapable or unwilling to do so led to widespread criticism.

A refusal to speak to the media after the EFL Trophy defeat at Leyton Orient on Tuesday only deepened the divide between the management and fans, and whoever comes in has a huge job on their hands to turn this ship away from the rocks.