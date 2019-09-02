Premier League stats: Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy & the maths behind Mane's moan

Do the stats show that Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah link up better with one another than team-mate Sadio Mane?

Blink and you missed it - we are already 10% of the way through the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The latest round of matches gave us masterclass performances in attack from Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy, while on-field tensions were exposed at early leaders Liverpool.

BBC Sport takes a look at the weekend's key stats.

Is there more to Mane's meltdown?

Liverpool are top of the table with a 100% record and claimed a first clean sheet of the season to boot at Burnley - but Sadio Mane's substitution provided the biggest talking point from the Reds' win at Turf Moor.

The Senegal international gestured to the bench as he was withdrawn, seemingly irritated by team-mate Mohamed Salah's decision not to pass to him when in space moments before - with the Egyptian's sight of goal ultimately snuffed out by the home side.

But was Mane's reaction indicative of a broader complaint?

Liverpool in the Premier League since 2017-18 Passes Chances created Assists Salah to Mane 172 25 4 Salah to Firmino 277 34 5 Firmino to Mane 222 26 5 Firmino to Salah 256 33 7 Mane to Salah 177 43 7 Mane to Firmino 209 17 2

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Liverpool's front three have generated a total of 178 chances for one another - 59 each by Salah and Roberto Firmino, with Mane generating the remaining 60.

At first glance, that seems to show a fairly even split among the trio - but almost a quarter of the total were Mane providing an opening for Salah (43).

By contrast, back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner Salah has created just 25 chances for Mane, compared with 34 for Firmino.

Statistics also suggest the Brazilian forward slightly favours picking out Salah (33 chances) over Mane (26).

Aguero closing in on Etihad landmark

Sergio Aguero is now just a goal short of 100 Premier League strikes at City's ground

Over at Etihad Stadium, it was the Sergio Aguero show as Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer struck his 169th and 170th Premier League goals in the champions' 4-0 win over Brighton.

It also brought the Argentine to within one of a century of home league goals on his home ground.

Only Thierry Henry at Highbury (114) and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford (101) have scored more at a single venue in Premier League history.

Player Venue Goals Thierry Henry Highbury 114 Wayne Rooney Old Trafford 101 Sergio Aguero Etihad Stadium 99 Alan Shearer St James' Park 97 Robbie Fowler Anfield 85

Kevin de Bruyne set up Aguero's first against the Seagulls, after earlier opening the scoring for the hosts just 68 seconds after referee Jonathan Moss had blown for kick-off.

It will come as little surprise that the Belgian's finish was the quickest of the Premier League season so far - but it only added to the champions' impressive tally of quick goals.

Since the start of last season, City have struck 13 times in the opening 10 minutes of games, six ahead of Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham (seven) in joint second on the list.

Is Rodgers bringing Vardy back to the party?

Jamie Vardy is averaging a goal or assist per match in his 14 league games under Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy scored two and created another as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City climbed to third in the formative Premier League table with a 3-1 home win over Bournemouth.

The former England international evoked memories of his club's 2015-16 title season as he opened the scoring - racing on to a forward ball and taking a touch before lobbing over Aaron Ramsdale.

After also scoring in the Foxes' 2-1 win at Sheffield United last weekend, it means Vardy has now been directly involved in 14 goals in 14 Premier League games under Rodgers (12 goals, two assists).

And Vardy's prolific form under the former Liverpool and Celtic boss elevates him into an exclusive list of Premier League players to have notched at least one goal or assist per game under a specific manager.

But it is not Rodgers' only appearance, with his management of Luis Suarez at Anfield yielding a stunning return of 1.08 goals or assists per match in 66 league games.

Player (minimum 10 appearances) Manager Appearances Goals Assists Goals + assists Rate of goals or assists per match Alan Shearer Kevin Keegan 18 15 5 20 1.11 Alan Shearer Ray Harford 35 31 7 38 1.09 Jurgen Klinsmann Osvaldo Ardiles 12 8 5 13 1.08 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsene Wenger 13 10 4 14 1.08 Luis Suarez Brendan Rodgers 66 54 17 71 1.08 Chris Sutton John Deehan 18 12 7 19 1.06 Andrew Cole Kevin Keegan 58 43 16 59 1.02 Matthew le Tissier Alan Ball 57 34 23 57 1.00 Les Ferdinand Ray Wilkins 25 18 7 25 1.00 Jamie Vardy Brendan Rodgers 14 12 2 14 1.00 Diego Costa Guus Hiddink 14 9 5 14 1.00

Abraham proving his worth

Frank Lampard named the youngest Chelsea starting 11 in the Premier League era in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

The Blues side, which ultimately saw a two-goal lead slip at Stamford Bridge, had an average age of 24 years and 158 days.

But, while the west London club's wait for a first home league win goes on, the goalscoring form of Tammy Abraham continued.

Tammy Abraham has scored 30 league goals for Aston Villa and Chelsea since the start of the 2018-19 season

Even without the 21-year-old's two goals against the Blades, he has scored more than any other English player in the top two tiers since the start of last season (including play-offs).

A tally of 30 goals in that time - including 26 in Aston Villa's 2018-19 promotion - places him well ahead of senior England internationals Raheem Sterling (22) and Harry Kane (19).

National boss Gareth Southgate overlooked Abraham in his squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Bulgaria and Kosovo - but surely will be unable to resist him for his next squad in October if he maintains his form.