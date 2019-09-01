Euro 2020 qualifiers: NI will play 'with little fear' against Germans - O'Neill

Paddy McNair scored a late winner in NI's most recent qualifier against Belarus on 11 June

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his team will "play with little fear" in their crucial upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany.

NI lie top of Group C with four wins from four matches and will host the Germans in Belfast on 9 September.

"I believe that's the approach we have to take and the one our young players will adopt," said O'Neill.

"Although we have to go in with a gameplan that helps us to get a result too," emphasised the NI manager.

"We will remind the players that we have competed with teams of this stature in the past and draw on those past experiences.

"Some of our players have been part of big results at Windsor Park and that is something we must believe can happen again.

"We are about to play two of the top sides in Europe over the next few months and while Germany represent an extremely difficult task we are in the situation we wanted to be in at this stage," O'Neill explained on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

Smith 'a major doubt'

Striker Paul Smyth was an injury withdrawal from O'Neill's squad earlier this week, Shayne Lavery coming in as his replacement, while Hearts defender Michael Smith is a "major doubt" after suffering a hamstring injury against Celtic last week.

Aaron Hughes has retired from international football, with unattached Gareth McAuley and Kyle Lafferty omitted from the 25-man panel named on Wednesday because they have yet to play this season.

"We're a little bit light on numbers and a little bit light on experience in certain areas - without key players we've been relying on for a number of years so hopefully everyone else comes through unscathed.

Liam Donnelly has been in goalscoring form for Motherwell this season

"On the plus side Liam Donnelly is back in and has had a great start to the season since becoming a holding midfielder at Motherwell.

"I'm sure Stephen Robinson didn't move him there with the intention that he would have scored eight goals by this stage of the season but Liam is a player we always knew had potential and we are starting to see that now.

"The change of position has certainly helped him and he seems to be in a good place. He has played a lot of Under-21 football, he's still a very young player and it's great to have him in.

"It's good to see young players like Jordan Thompson and Lavery coming through too, also Paul Smyth and Jamal Lewis. They've handled the quick transition from the Under-21s very well."

Experimental line-up against Luxembourg

Before facing the might of Germany, Northern Ireland will take on Luxembourg in a friendly in Belfast on Thursday with O'Neill set to field an experimental line-up.

"The main thing for us is to use that match as preparation for the Germany game and with that in mind I have to be wary in regard to risking players getting an injury," revealed O'Neill.

"That will be at the forefront of my mind in terms of selection against Luxembourg.

"It will give an opportunity for some players who haven't played but have been in the squad for a number of years and maybe have not had that many opportunities."

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has played in NI's first four Euro qualifiers

None of the three NI goalkeepers named in O'Neill's squad, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson, have been a first-choice at the their clubs this term, a situation the NI boss describes as "far from ideal".

"Bailey has played for us in the first four qualifiers, having not been in the Leeds team, and I don't think he has done anything dramatically wrong that would suggest we need to change that.

"I can't control their club situations. I can only give them the platform and encouragement they need to perform well when they enter the international arena."