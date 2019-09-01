Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom demands players 'toughen up'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Hibs are too soft and pretty'

Paul Heckingbottom says his Hibernian his side need to "toughen up" after they suffered a bruising Scottish Premiership defeat against Motherwell.

The Easter Road side conceded three goals, including a penalty, in a limp performance at Fir Park on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Hibs without a league win since their season opener, when they defeated St Mirren 1-0 at home.

"Watching that game we look a pretty side, but soft," Heckingbottom told BBC Scotland.

"We had big moments in the game, but they happened because we were weak one-v-one. That's been our trend, our theme.

"Even in games we've played well and won we've not been happy and that's the thing we have to put right or we won't be as successful as we want to be."

The international break will give Hibernian time to regroup before taking on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on 14 September.

Heckingbottom said their focus for this fortnight - and the rest of the season - will be on becoming more clinical.

"That's even how we work on the players, the type of teams we pick, the decisions we make in the next [transfer] window or we won't be successful."

The manager was tight-lipped on any moves for Florian Kamberi after reports linked the 24-year-old with a move to FC Basel of Switzerland.

"As far as we know, he's our player," he said of the Swiss, who has two years left on his deal. "There are certain things we're not in control of but we want him here, to stay.

"Everything seemed to change and questions got asked with the change of ownership but nothing's changed in terms of finance and everything we were planning before.

"The owner has been really clear about how he want to improve the club going forward but in the short term it's all the same."