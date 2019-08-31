Paul McElroy: Forward signs for Crusaders from Dungannon Swifts

McElroy has had previous spells with Linfield and Portadown

Paul McElroy has joined Crusaders on a three-year deal from Dungannon Swifts.

The transfer of the former Linfield forward was confirmed after the Crues' 3-0 win over the Swifts at Seaview.

McElory becomes the third player to join the north Belfast side from Dungannon since the end of last season after Chris Hegarty and Jarlath O'Rourke made the same move in May.

"Paul is a quality striker who I have admired for a while," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"He has pace as well as knowing where the net is. He will bring something else to the squad and we will need that as we have a few injuries, and have cup games coming up."

McElory came through the youth ranks at Dungannon before moving to England with Hull City as a teenager.

"I'd like to say a big thank-you to everyone at Dungannon - it's a great club with great people who have done a lot for me," the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international said.

"The move was a personal decision by me as I want to try and win trophies. The three-quarters professional set-up was also attractive to me as the extra sessions will improve my fitness and sharpness."