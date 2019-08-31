Irish Premiership: Crusaders ease past Dungannon to go three clear at the top

Burns made it 2-0 to Crusaders just before half-time

Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders coasted to a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts in the top-of-the-table encounter at Seaview.

Philip Lowry scored twice and Billy Joe Burns hit the target to inflict a first defeat of the season on the Swifts and send the Crues three points clear.

Cliftonville thumped struggling Warrenpoint Town 5-1 at Milltown to leapfrog Dungannon into second place.

It was a fourth defeat in four league games for basement side Point.

Stephen McDonnell's men have conceded 17 league goals in a terrible start to the season which has also included getting beaten in the League Cup by H&W Welders of the Championship.

Liam Bagnall scored a fantastic long-range effort for the Reds, with Rory Donnelly grabbing two and Joe Gormley and Conor McMenamin also on the scoresheet.

Ross Redman joined the Swifts from Glentoran this week

It was first hosting second going into the game at Seaview, with the north Belfast side taking an early lead through Lowry in the fifth minute.

It was a trademark forward run into the box by the midfielder and his low angled shot evaded keeper Sam Johnston before finding the bottom corner.

Swifts debutant Ross Redman cleared a David Cushley effort off the line before home keeper Sean O'Neill saved from Kris Lowe in what was the visitors' best chance of the match.

Burns doubled the Crues' lead five minutes before the break when he finished well on the half volley from a left-wing cross by Lowry.

The Swifts rarely threatened in the second half and Lowry made sure of the win for his side in the 62nd minute when he pounced to score the rebound after Johnston saved Cushley's initial drive.

It is now four wins and a draw from their opening five league games for 2018 Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.

Rory Donnelly opened the scoring for Cliftonville against Warrenpoint

At Milltown, meanwhile, Donnelly grabbed his first in the eighth minute when he converted a simple tap-in from close range after meeting Levi Ives' cross from the left which flew across the face of the goal.

McMenamin added the second two minutes after the break with a bullet-like header at the back post from Ronan Doherty's left-wing free-kick.

Bagnall scored the goal of the game with a stunning 30-yard right-foot strike into the top corner and then Gormley danced past a couple of defenders before finding the bottom right-hand corner.

Donnelly's neat finish from Thomas Maguire in the 71st minute had the Reds five up by the 71st minute.

Alan O'Sullivan pulled one back with a penalty - Warrenpoint's first league goal of the season - after Levi Ives was adjudged to have handled inside the area.