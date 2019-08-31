Craig Levein: Hearts manager insists he 'can fix' form slump

Two-goal Hamilton striker George Oakley extended Hearts' winless run to 11 games

Manager Craig Levein says he shares the Hearts fans' "frustrations" but is adamant his team's slump is "something I can fix".

The Tynecastle side have gone 11 Scottish Premiership games without victory after twice surrendering the lead in a 2-2 home draw with Hamilton.

The atmosphere turned toxic as Hearts were booed off and Levein laid the blame for the result at his defence.

"I'm angry, some of the players are angry at each other," he said.

"I'm terribly frustrated. Our defending was very poor. Normally I can't point the finger at my defenders and say they've underperformed, but scoring two goals at Tynecastle, we shouldn't be drawing."

Christophe Berra and Aidy White were at fault for Hamilton's first goal shortly after the break - scorer George Oakley went on to complete his double - and the hosts disintegrated after a strong first-half.

"We had players who didn't perform at their usual level," Levein added. "We made mistakes that led to Hamilton's goals.

"It was a strange game because we did a lot of good things in an attacking sense, but it's a step back definitely in terms of our defending.

"I feel the fans are frustrated, like I am. I also feel it's something I can fix. The defending side of things is much easier to fix than the attacking side, so we can improve that on the training ground."

Pressed on his future, Levein added: "As far as I'm concerned, I want to fix this and get up the league."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice felt a pang of regret at not claiming his team's first victory at Tyencastle since 1977.

"I'm delighted with the performance," Rice said. "To come to Tynecastle and score two goals, take a point and to come from behind twice.

"It's a great achievement and we could've won the match with the chances we had."

'Worrying times' - analysis

Former Hearts and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on Sportsound

It's simply not good enough for Hearts. The squad's clearly got talent but the balance isn't right. It's worrying times.