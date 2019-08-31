Greg Taylor: Kilmarnock left-back poised for Celtic move

Greg Taylor, left, has been absent for Kilmarnock's last two matches

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is set to complete a move to Celtic within the next 24 hours, with talks between the clubs at an advanced stage.

Celtic had a bid for the the Scotland international, 21, rejected during the week but are now close to meeting their Scottish Premiership rivals' valuation.

Manager Neil Lennon said on Friday that he wanted another left-back before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"There are a number of options and Greg would be one of those," he said.

Taylor was absent from the Rugby Park team for Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at St Johnstone on Saturday, having also missed last week's draw with Aberdeen.

Sunderland and Nuremberg had previously made bids, but the English League One side are understood to have ended their interest.