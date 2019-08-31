Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box.
Osasuna v Barcelona
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 13Martínez
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 30Estupiñán
- 10Torres
- 8Mérida PérezBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMoncayolaat 71'minutes
- 6Sanjurjo
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forIbáñezat 65'minutes
- 11Thomas LlamasBooked at 43mins
- 9Ávila
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 12Roncaglia
- 17Ibáñez
- 18Villar
- 20Brasanac
- 22López
- 27Moncayola
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forFatiat 45'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 20RobertoBooked at 32mins
- 5Busquets
- 21de JongBooked at 37mins
- 27Pérez
- 17Griezmann
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forArthurat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8Arthur
- 16Wague
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 16,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Fran Mérida.
Offside, Barcelona. Arthur tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brandon (Osasuna).
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Robert Ibáñez replaces Rubén García.
Attempt missed. Brandon (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Torres with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Foul by Arthur (Barcelona).
Fran Mérida (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.
Attempt saved. Brandon (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Torres.
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt missed. Brandon (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Rafinha.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Second Half
Second Half begins Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Anssumane Fati replaces Nélson Semedo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Booking
Brandon (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fran Mérida.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Roberto Torres (Osasuna).