Spanish La Liga
Osasuna1Barcelona2

Osasuna v Barcelona

Line-ups

Osasuna

  • 13Martínez
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 10Torres
  • 8Mérida PérezBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMoncayolaat 71'minutes
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forIbáñezat 65'minutes
  • 11Thomas LlamasBooked at 43mins
  • 9Ávila

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 17Ibáñez
  • 18Villar
  • 20Brasanac
  • 22López
  • 27Moncayola

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forFatiat 45'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 20RobertoBooked at 32mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongBooked at 37mins
  • 27Pérez
  • 17Griezmann
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forArthurat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Arthur
  • 16Wague
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña
  • 31Fati
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
16,742

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna).

Attempt saved. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Fran Mérida.

Offside, Barcelona. Arthur tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brandon (Osasuna).

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).

Substitution

Substitution, Osasuna. Robert Ibáñez replaces Rubén García.

Attempt missed. Brandon (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Torres with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

Foul by Arthur (Barcelona).

Fran Mérida (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.

Attempt saved. Brandon (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Torres.

Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Attempt missed. Brandon (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Rafinha.

Goal!

Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Carles Pérez (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Second Half

Second Half begins Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Anssumane Fati replaces Nélson Semedo.

Half Time

First Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Booking

Brandon (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).

Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fran Mérida.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Roberto Torres (Osasuna).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao32104137
2Sevilla32104137
3Barcelona32017436
4Atl Madrid22002026
5Real Madrid21104224
6Real Valladolid21103214
7Alavés21101014
8Osasuna31112204
9Celta Vigo311134-14
10Real Sociedad311123-14
11Levante21012203
12Mallorca21012203
13Villarreal201156-11
14Granada201145-11
15Eibar201112-11
16Getafe201112-11
17Valencia201112-11
18Espanyol201102-21
19Leganés200202-20
20Real Betis200237-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

