Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz: Hosts win with six different scorers
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich came from behind to thrash Mainz at Allianz Arena, with six different players on target for the hosts.
Jean-Paul Boetius gave the visitors a shock lead, but Benjamin Pavard's acrobatic effort and a David Alaba free-kick turned the game on its head.
Bayern extended their lead through Ivan Perisic, before Kingsley Coman added a fourth.
Robert Lewandowski and Alphonso Davies struck late on to seal an emphatic win.
The Bundesliga champions have scored 12 goals in their last two games against Mainz, having won 6-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.
The victory keeps Bayern two points behind RB Leipzig, who maintained their winning start to the campaign with a 3-1 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.
Borussia Dortmund travel to Bundesliga newcomers Union Berlin in Saturday's late game.
Elsewhere, Jonjoe Kenny scored his first goal as Schalke beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 for a first Bundesliga win under manager David Wagner.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 21HernándezBooked at 73mins
- 27Alaba
- 32KimmichBooked at 20mins
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCuisanceat 79'minutes
- 29Coman
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDaviesat 67'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 17Boateng
- 18Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 24Tolisso
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
Mainz
- 1Müller
- 2Pierre-Gabriel
- 19NiakhatéBooked at 33mins
- 42HackBooked at 45mins
- 3Martín
- 20Fernandes
- 6LatzaSubstituted forKundeat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 34Baku
- 5Boëtius
- 21OnisiwoSubstituted forSt. Justeat 83'minutes
- 29BurkardtSubstituted forSzalaiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4St. Juste
- 7Quaison
- 8Öztunali
- 10Maxim
- 14Kunde
- 18Brosinski
- 22Awoniyi
- 27Zentner
- 28Szalai
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Müller.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München).
Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michaël Cuisance following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Aarón Martín.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jeremiah St. Juste replaces Karim Onisiwo.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Booking
Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moussa Niakhaté.
Booking
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Philippe Coutinho.