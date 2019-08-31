South Africa: Molefi Ntseki appointed as permanent Bafana Bafana coach

Molefi Ntseki is South Africa's U-17s coach and has worked as assistant to previous Bafana Bafana coaches.

South Africa have named the unheralded Molefi Ntseki as their new coach, surprising with a quick decision after the departure of Stuart Baxter and handing the job into untested hands.

The decision was made on Saturday at the South African Football Association's (SAFA) council meeting in Johannesburg.

Ntseki, 50, is the coach of the country's under-17 team and was Baxter's assistant at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

He also worked as an assistant to previous national coaches Shakes Mashaba and Owen da Gama.

Before that he was an assistant coach at Bloemfontein Celtic in the country's professional league but has never been in charge of a senior team.

It had been expected that SAFA would choose a local coach over a high profile foreigner, reflecting the mood among fans after Baxter's departure.

However, the decision not to offer the job to one of the likes of Gavin Hunt, Steve Komphela and Benni McCarthy, who are all high profile coaches in the domestic championship and had been fancied for the job, is a surprise.

Ntseki was named caretaker coach earlier this month and was tasked with handling the team against Zambia in a friendly international in Lusaka next Saturday, 7 September.

He will now be offered a contract up to the 2022 World Cup after his appointment was unanimously endorsed by the entire SAFA National Executive Committee.

"All these tenures (with the national team) have prepared me enough to stand on my own. We went as far as the quarter-finals in Egypt and I was very much part of the decision making processes and with any coach I have worked with," Ntseki said in an interview on the association's website published on Friday.

"I think I have sufficiently served my apprenticeship for this demanding job and it is about time I graduate to the next level. I qualified for the FIFA World Cup with the u17 in Chile and several other achievements and I don't believe taking this job would be tantamount to being thrown into the deep end. Without sounding arrogant, I think I am ready for this."

Ntseki, who did not play at professional level, was a teacher before turning to full-time coaching some 20 years ago.